Grant will spark renovation of historic jail in Muscatine

The commission considered the location of the jail to be perfect for a museum. “There’s parking there, it has an excellent location being in the center part of town, it has heating and cooling already made for it, it’s one of the older buildings in Muscatine, and finally, we want to see it be used instead of just sitting there,” Koellner said.

While the $9,600 is a good start, the commission applied for additional funds through the state’s Rural Revitalization Grant for the next phase and put their plans for a Muscatine County-focused museum inside the jail building into action.

“It needs to have some handicap accessibility, and of course it needs a new restroom on the inside,” Koellner said, “We would also try to preserve what portion of the old jail there still was. There’s very few cracks in the walls, and the geo-thermal that’s there serves a great purpose.”

If the grant is approved, the Commission will not only receive $125,000, but Muscatine County will also contribute an additional $53,000. With these amounts combined, Koellner said that he believes it would likely be enough to cover the costs of any repairs or additions needed.