Hawks make downtown Sioux City fire escape their home

Based on the observations of Truelove and McCormick, pigeons are a staple of the hawks’ diet. Remains of squirrels and rabbits also have been spotted nearby.

According to audubon.org, both the male and female red-tailed hawk sit on the nest with the eggs. Once the eggs hatch, the female stays with the young much of the first few weeks, tearing the food brought by the male into small pieces to feed the growing children. Fledglings leave the nest about six to seven weeks after hatching, but aren’t capable of strong flight for at least two weeks. The young birds may remain with their parents for several more weeks.

Snyder said that unless a fledgling is in the street or appears injured, downtown pedestrians should leave them alone if they encounter one on the ground. The youngsters are usually able to return to the nest, and Truelove said he’s seen them hop up fire escape steps.

A family of hawks delayed demolition of the Davidson Building’s fire escape in 2019, Truelove said. When workers were ready to tear the structure down that January, they discovered a hawk sitting on a nest with four eggs. After consulting with naturalists, they left the fire escape alone until the fledglings left about six months later.