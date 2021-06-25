Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in several states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Heavy rain in several Midwestern states is causing flash flooding, and more rain is in the forecast.

A line of storms that began Wednesday continued through Thursday and into Friday, bringing winds that downed trees and power lines.

The storms also brought torrential rain. The Omaha World-Herald reported that more than 6 inches of rain fell near Murdock, Nebraska, on Thursday. Another Nebraska town, Falls City, got three-quarters of an inch of rain in 10 minutes, according to the National Weather Service. The rain caused flash flooding that closed several roads.

The weather service said a campground in Weeping Water, in Cass County, was evacuated before midnight Thursday.

Heavy rain also was reported in parts of Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. Several mid-Missouri roads were closed due to high water. In Columbia, several vehicles became stuck in flood waters.

The forecast in much of the region calls for more rain through Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0