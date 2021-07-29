Hog dealer fires Iowa-based employees over buying violations

Lynch said it investigated the allegations and terminated an unspecified number of employees who engaged in those practices.

“Although this situation arose due to the actions of a few employees at one buying station, we take this matter very seriously,” Gary Lynch, 74, was quoted as saying. “We have already made great strides in establishing new processes and procedures to empower employees and ensure producers receive fair compensation.”

USDA said its investigation found the practices went on for three years, from January 2018 through 2020. The agency ordered Lynch Livestock to pay $445,626 in penalties and restitution, and to stop recording false weights, altering classifications of hogs delivered, and creating false scale tickets.

The company said restitution has already been sent to producers who were underpaid for their hogs.

The USDA had ordered Lynch to pay a fine and restitution and to stop the same practices in 2017, after an investigation found the company “willfully violated” the Packers and Stockyards Act. Company employees arbitrarily lowered weights for delivered hogs, downgraded their classifications, fictitiously claimed dead hogs to lower prices and created false scale tickets to back up altered weights.