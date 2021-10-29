 Skip to main content
Illinois man arrested in killing outside Davenport club

An Illinois man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a man outside a Davenport strip club earlier this month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Illinois man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a man outside a Davenport strip club earlier this month.

Lance Johnson, 28, of Rock Island, Illinois, was arrested late Thursday by Rock Island police in the shooting death of Samuel Wires, 35, of Davenport, the Quad-City Times reported.

Johnson is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and a weapons count in a Rock Island jail until he can be extradited to Iowa.

Davenport officers called to Déjà Vu Showgirls on Oct. 17 for a disturbance reported hearing gunshots and finding Wires wounded, police said. Wires was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

