 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Illinois woman gets probation in disabled son's 2020 death

A northwestern Illinois woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in connection with the death of her 15-year-old disabled son, who weighed 38 pounds when he died

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (AP) — A northwestern Illinois woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in connection with the death of her 15-year-old disabled son, who weighed 38 pounds when he died.

A Rock Island County judge sentenced Jennifer Keim, 36, on Friday to four years of probation, the Quad City Times reported.

The Moline woman was initially charged with murder in Joseph “J.J.” Hammond’s November 2020, death, with prosecutors alleging that Keim failed to provide “appropriate hydration, nutrition and medical care” for her son.

But in September, Keim agreed to plead guilty to an amended felony charge of criminal abuse or neglect of a person with a disability.

People are also reading…

Rock Island County Assistant State’s Attorney Sean Williams had sought the maximum sentence of 14 years, saying Keim showed “a horrible lack of action” and noting that her son weighed just 38 pounds when he died.

Keim told the court that by November of 2020 the spread of COVID-19 had filled her with “overwhelming fear and panic.” Her attorney, Jon Ruud, told the court those fears about the pandemic had an impact Keim’s decision-making.

“We might not remember it well today, but in the fall of 2020 the world was on fire,” Ruud said. “We were told to not go to emergency rooms.”

Keim’s husband, Justin Keim, 34, is charged with neglect/abuse of a disabled person in the teen's death.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Iowa woman dies after being shot while calling 911

A 23-year-old Sioux City man has been charged in the death of a woman who was shot while she was calling an emergency dispatcher. A criminal complaint says Sarah Zoelle called 911 Saturday night and was pleading for help, saying her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her. The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot. Officers say Zoelle was holding a 6-month-old child in her arms when they found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital. Two other young children were in the house.

Eastern Iowa man shoots, kills armed intruder

Authorities say an eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed intruder who broke out a basement window and entered his home. Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons says Monticello police were called early Wednesday morning to a home were a man later identified as Patrick O’Brine was found dead. Police say O’Brine broke out a window and entered the basement of a home. A resident, who was home with his 10-year-old son, saw O’Brine and fired three shots at the intruder, hitting him twice. O’Brine, who was armed and wearing a mask, died at the home. Lyons says an investigation of the shooting is continuing but that evidence supports a conclusion that the resident was justified in using deadly force.

AG: Des Moines officers justified in shooting death of teen

The Iowa Attorney General’s office says Des Moines police officers were legally justified when they shot and killed a 16-year-old boy. The office announced Wednesday the officers shot the teenager, identified as T.J., after he pointed a gun at them in his grandmother's home on Dec. 26. Four officers responding to a call about a domestic dispute found T.J. at his grandmother's home and negotiated with him for about five minutes to put his gun down. The report says he eventually pointed the the gun at the officers. Three of the four officers at the scene shot him.

Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing

A 24-year suspect in an Arizona homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a manhunt for nearly nine months. He’s been jailed in Iowa on $1 million bail while awaiting extradition to Tucson. Federal marshals tracked Trevontea Howard-Brown to a Charles City home about 150 miles northeast of Des Moines. Tucson police say he briefly barricaded himself inside before he was taken into custody Friday. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a Tucson shooting April 22 near the University of Arizona campus. He's accused of killing a 24-year-old man and seriously injuring another.

Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation in a case that wraps up in one of the state’s largest federal poaching cases. Federal prosecutors said 32-year-old Josh Bowmar and 33-year-old Sarah Bowmar, of Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced last week to three years of probation for misdemeanor conspiracy. They were also banned from any hunting activities in Nebraska during probation. Federal prosecutors said the Bowmars conducted about five hunts per year at Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial guiding and outfitting business near Broken Bow. The Bowmans were among 39 people convicted in a lengthy investigation of Hidden Hills Outfitters.

Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

Police: Man assaulted Iowa hospital patients before he died

Police and hospital officials say a certified nurse practitioner who died of a drug overdose sexually assaulted at least nine female patients who were sedated or unconscious. Police say the assaults at the Ottumwa Regional Health Center were discovered during an investigation into the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio, of Centerville, in October 2022. An autopsy found Caraccio died of an accidental overdose at the hospital. After his death, investigators found videos and photographs on Caraccio’s cellphone showing him sexually assaulting the patients in 2021 and 2022. The patients were sedated or unconscious when they were assaulted. Police say they believe Caraccio acted alone.

Two dead after 15-vehicle pileup on icy I-80 in Iowa Sunday

Two people are dead and several others are injured after a 15-vehicle pileup in icy conditions on Interstate 80 near Iowa City Sunday. The Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened after several drivers lost control on the icy highway and collided around 5:45 a.m. Nine of the vehicles involved in the crash were semitrailer trucks. Westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for more than eight hours after the crash. State Trooper Bob Conrad says the crash demonstrates the importance of drivers paying close attention to road conditions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News