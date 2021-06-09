Indiana man, Iowa woman were weekend plane crash victims

DARLINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man from Indiana and a woman from Iowa were identified Wednesday as the victims of a weekend plane crash in central Indiana.

The single-engine Diamond Katana DA40 aircraft departed from Lift Academy, a flight school in Indianapolis, and crashed about 50 miles away Sunday.

The two people on the plane were identified as Benjamin Corbet, 21, of Franklin, Indiana, and Kristen Green, 28, of Swisher, Iowa, police said.

"We are heartbroken by this tragic accident and the loss of our team members. We will support their families in any way possible and work with the NTSB to fully investigate this event,” said Jon Austin, a spokesman for Lift Academy.

State and federal authorities were investigating the crash.

