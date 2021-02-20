Inmate dies in Scott County jail

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An inmate has been found dead inside an eastern Iowa jail.

The Quad City Times reports that 27-year-old Mark Timothy Hudson Sr. was found unresponsive in his general population cell at 10:59 a.m. Friday in the Scott County jail. Attempt to revive him failed.

Scott County Sheriff's Major Bryce Schmidt said the death does not appear suspicious.

