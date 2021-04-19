Insurer to pay $8M to Black man paralyzed by Iowa officer

The city said that it admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlement and that its review determined Jones “acted properly” given the facts and circumstances of the stop.

“The case has been divisive to our community and it is our hope that we can continue to enhance relationships that build trust between our community and our police department,” said the statement, issued by spokeswoman Maria Johnson. “We all share the desire for a safe community.”

An attorney for Mitchell and his wife said the settlement will help pay for Mitchell's future health care needs but he said the “most significant result” was helping spur the firing of Jones as an officer.

“Deadly force was not justified here,” said the attorney, Larry Powers of Chicago.

Mitchell had attended rallies in his wheelchair last summer in the wake of Floyd's death opposing police brutality and racial injustice. Activists then renewed their calls for the firing of Jones, who remained on the force and had fatally shot an armed white suspect a year before shooting Mitchell in the neck.