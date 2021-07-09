Iowa amusement park became a political force before accident

Cook said “safety is the bedrock of park operations," noting the death is the first of a customer on a ride in its 47-year history.

However, several workers have been injured in different ways since 2013 — from falling off a platform to having a finger amputated after it was pinched in a ride safety bar, records show.

In 2016, a 68-year-old worker died of head trauma after an operator moved the Raging River unexpectedly, trapping him between a boat and a concrete wall. Another employee was injured when the same ride moved unexpectedly a month later.

Two maintenance workers trying to fix a ride in 2018 suffered serious finger injuries. A month later, an employee oiling chains on a roller coaster fractured his arm when he was knocked to the ground after his co-worker sent a test ride. Regulators cited the company for safety violations, which were settled by a $14,500 fine.

Adventureland has also faced several lawsuits filed by injured guests, including on waterslides that were added in 2010.

The Jaramillo family has retained attorney Ryan Best, who says Adventureland failed to protect the family and respond quickly to the accident. David, 16, has emerged from a medically induced coma but remains heavily sedated and can't talk or see, Best said.