Iowa boys spend hours helping turtles cross dangerous road

VENTURA, Iowa (AP) — The road running between a marsh wildlife area and Clear Lake in Ventura in northern Iowa is dangerous for turtles, even with a turtle crossing sign.

So five boys have spent some time this summer helping the turtles cross it. On one recent summer day, the spent several hours assisting turtles, saving 20 to 30 from being flattened by motorists, and they reckon they've saved close to 200 overall, the Mason City Globe Gazette reports.

“One time, I saw a pile of flattened turtles and two baby turtles, their parents must’ve died, so that motivated me to save other turtles,” said 10-year-old Zacaious Moe, one of the boys.

Four friends have joined Zacaious in the turtle rescuing — Keygan Hoover, 9; Blake Meyer, 8; Cole Meyer, 10, and Casen Wenzel, 8.

“That’s such a neat thing for them to spend their day doing that,” said Ventura City Administrator Else Taylor.