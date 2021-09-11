Iowa brothers say meat from rare hogs offers unique taste

“From all the reading we’ve done, it’s given us an understanding that it will give the meat and the fat an even higher quality than what it is, so we’re not only attempting to start with genetics, but also then give them the best quality feed, and it should keep the meat and the fat just a little bit firmer,” Kenan Todd said.

The feeder pigs are raised at Acorn Bluff Farms until 13 to 18 months of age, which is when they reach the hanging weight of between 260 and 280 pounds.

Then, they are taken six at a time to Bittner’s Meat Market, a USDA-certified butcher in Eureka, Illinois.

The meat produced is shipped back to the Todds and stored in a local meat locker. The Todds, in turn, ship the meat to customers. Shipping is free for those in the 319 and 515 area codes.

It took some experimenting to figure out how to package the meat for national shipping. A brother in California was the happy recipient.

“We bought some shippers and put some dry ice and some ice packs in there and started shipping ... to try and figure out how much we needed to keep it cool all the way to California and how many days we could keep it in there,” Kenan Todd said. “And he was not arguing with getting free meat shipped to him.”