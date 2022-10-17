 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa candidates for governor clash on abortion, education

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear clashed on several issues, including abortion policy and school funding on Monday during their only scheduled debate before Election Day

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear clashed on several issues, including abortion policy and school funding on Monday during their only scheduled debate before Election Day.

Reynolds has asked the courts to reverse earlier decisions that halted enforcement of a 2018 law that would block abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

DeJear said politicians have no place when a woman must make difficult decisions about her pregnancy.

“My personal belief has no place in a woman's doctor's apointment when she goes into that doctor to make a decision that's in her best interest,” said DeJear, who favors making abortion rights state law.

People are also reading…

Reynolds responded that Democrats favor abortion for "a baby right up until it's born” when most Iowans and Americans do not believe a woman should be allowed to make that decision.

“You're saying it's up to that woman to decide. That is late-term abortion that is not where Iowans are, that is not where Americans are at,” she said.

Abortions in the third trimester are extremely rare and typically occur because of a significant fetal abnormality, experts say.

DeJear sought three debates but Reynolds agreed to one. Monday's debate was televised live on Iowa PBS.

The candidates met for the debate a day after a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Reynolds holds a double-digit lead as the Republican seeks a second full term in office.

Reynolds was favored by 52% of voters while 35% of voters supported DeJear. Libertarian Rick Stewart had 4% support. The poll surveyed 804 Iowa adults earlier this month. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

Reynolds, 63, became governor in 2017 when former Gov. Terry Branstad became Donald Trump's ambassador to China. She narrowly beat Democrat Fred Hubbell by just under 3 percentage points in 2018.

DeJear, 36, is a small business owner and political organizer who ran for secretary of state in 2018, becoming the first Black Iowan to be nominated for a statewide race. She lost to incumbent Paul Pate, a Republican.

Reynolds defended her record of cutting taxes and managing state finances, building up a billion dollar surplus in state funds and repeatedly said she was proud of her record.

DeJear was critical of the Republican controlled-government, saying Reynolds and GOP lawmakers were hoarding cash while underfunding programs, including public schools and mental health services.

The two clashed on school funding with DeJear saying the state should infuse money into public education to return Iowa to top quality education performance while Reynolds continued to push free choice which would allow some taxpayer dollars to be used for parents to send children to private or religious affiliated schools.

Iowans can begin early voting Wednesday for the Nov. 8 election.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

The office of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson says the Iowa congresswoman has been hospitalized with a kidney infection. Hinson's chief of staff issued a statement Monday saying Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids. The statement says the congresswoman “is looking forward to being back on the road soon.” Hinson's congressional office did not respond to a message asking when Hinson is expected to be released. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.

10 teens, 6 guns, 42 bullets complicate Iowa murder trials

10 teens, 6 guns, 42 bullets complicate Iowa murder trials

From the start, the case stemming from a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy near a Des Moines high school has been among the most complex prosecutions ever in Iowa’s capital city, involving 10 teenagers, six guns and at least 42 fired bullets. Plea agreements from several defendants have simplified things a bit, but as frequent hearings continue with trials likely beginning in March, the cases remain tangled as attorneys try to shift blame over who fired the shots, who planned the killing and who was just along for the ride. Experts say it all potentially amounts to a series of incredibly complicated trials.

Iowa City man pleads guilty in stabbing death of his wife

The husband of a University of Iowa health care administrator pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her 2019 stabbing death. Roy Browning Jr. had been facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife, JoEllen Browning, but he agreed to plead guilty to the reduced charge a month before he was set to go to trial. KCRG-TV reports that his plea will mean a prison term of 50 years with a requirement that he serve 70% of the sentence before being eligible for parole. Browning is 70. Police had arrested Browning months after he reported finding his 65-year-old wife unresponsive on her bedroom floor in their Iowa City home. JoEllen Browning had been a budget director at University of Iowa Health Care.

Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing a surge in demand

Clinics offer free vasectomies, citing a surge in demand

Free vasectomies will be available next month at three Planned Parenthood clinics in Missouri amid a surge in demand for the procedure after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. A doctor who is helping with that effort also plans to take his mobile clinic on the road in Iowa. In July alone, the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri performed 42 vasectomies, compared with 10 in the same month last year. Female sterilizations rose to 18 that month from just three in July 2021. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has been hearing similar reports of increased demand from across the country.

University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees

University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics employees who say that overtime and other payments were improperly paid   will receive $15 million as part of a class-action suit that was filed in 2019. The healthcare system and about 11,000 workers have argued that managers didn’t pay overtime, bonuses or accrued leave as quickly as state and federal laws require. Lawyers for the employees say in court documents filed Friday that the settlement figure could have been as high as $64 million. The Des Moines Register reports that the attorneys for the workers were worried that a higher court could have reduced the amount to as low as $11 million after lawyers for the Iowa Board of Regents threatened to appeal a judge’s ruling for partial summary judgment.

Acquisition makes Bomgaars 2nd largest farm retailer in US

Sioux City-based Bomgaars says its recent acquisition of dozens of stores from a Missouri-based company has made it the nation's second largest farm and ranch retailer, behind Tractor Supply Company. Bomgaars announced in a news release Wednesday that it has acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home, of Moberly, Missouri. The acquisition was part of a larger mega-deal approved Tuesday by the Federal Trade Commission for Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Company to take over Orscheln Farm and Home, which has 167 stores in 11 states. The deal brings Bomgaars' total number of locations to 180 in 15 states throughout the central United States, while adding 1,400 new employees. Bomgaars also will acquire Orscheln’s 330,000 square-foot distribution center in Moberly, Missouri.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hearing aids are now available over the counter across U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News