 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa City duo team up to clean veterans' headstones

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Beneath a warm July sun, 19-year-old Aaron Schultz scrubs away at a veteran’s headstone in Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City, darkened and weathered by the elements and time.

He’s joined by Madonna White, 67, who uses a stool to sit so she can better get up as she scrapes and sprays the dull-looking headstones.

Between Schultz and White, both slightly pink in the face as they work in the afternoon heat, they have restored an estimated 100 or more headstones.

It started when Schultz was walking around a Solon cemetery last year to visit the gravesite of a neighbor. He discovered a ground-level headstone that was all black. Another that Schultz recognized to be an expensive blue pearl granite was practically buried beneath the ground.

“That made me really sad, because you look in the National Cemetery, (the headstones are) completely preserved,” he told the Press-Citizen.

People are also reading…

He wondered if there was a way to clean it. He found help in a niche community on YouTube, Tik Tok and more.

While Schultz was looking at those videos, he discovered the story of Andrew Lumish, dubbed “The Good Cemeterian,” who restores headstones and had his story publicized through multiple news outlets in 2015.

That’s how Schultz, a Kirkwood Community College student, began cleaning headstones.

Schultz and White clean headstones by first spraying them with water. The pair use scrapers to remove the lichen and mold that grows on the headstones and rinse the headstones. They spray the headstones with D/2 Biological Solution, a biodegradable liquid that removes the stains caused by mold, mildew and more. The solution further removes whatever is left on the headstone as they scrub again before they let it sit and rinse it off. Then, they spray the headstones with D/2 one final time.

Their work isn’t complete until they stick a new, vivid American flag to the side of the headstone.

Visitors can be certain that when they visit the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City, the flags lining some of the headstones are from Schultz and White.

White learned of Schultz restoring headstones in the Johnson County area through a Facebook group called the Forgotten Iowa Historical Society.

“I was very moved by the fact that he had felt that strongly about doing this,” she said.

So she joined him.

White’s father retired as a lieutenant colonel. Her husband is a Vietnam era veteran and remains involved in veterans’ activities in Iowa City. Her son is a captain in the U.S. Army, and her nephew is also in the military.

Schultz’s father served in the Navy. His great-grandfather served in World War II and the Korean War — a “lifer.” His great-grandfather’s uncle served in World War I. Schultz’s uncle is active-duty military.

Though they share something in common with their many military connections, the duo continue to learn about each other.

“We have great conversations about all kinds of stuff,” White said. “We don’t have exactly similar political views, but that doesn’t make us not be able to sit here and talk and figure out what’s going on and talk about current events, past events.”

Schultz wants to continue working with headstones. He currently works part-time at Memorials by Michel in Solon, which creates headstones and monuments for those burying a loved one.

“I told them what I was interested in and they were like, ‘Oh, we’ve never had anyone actually willingly want to do this,’” he said.

The interest in Schultz’s and White’s work ranges from young to old.

Schultz said he’s had elderly people walk by inquiring what he’s doing and young people saying they’ve seen something similar on Tik Tok.

One of those interested individuals was Coralville resident Chris Peters.

Peters, a veteran and doctor at Corridor Vein Center, began doing genealogy research a few years ago and learned that some of his relatives lived and died in Johnson County.

He visited their headstones. His wife made a remark about making the headstones look better, as they were barely able to read the writing on Peters’ great-grandfather’s headstone.

A few months later, Peters came across an article about Schultz and White, and connected with the two.

On July 13, Peters, Schultz and White cleaned up his relative’s headstones.

Now, Peters is pursuing this work with three others as part of a rotary group. They are in the early stages of deciding how they’ll approach this.

“This project is just to hopefully get (a) service project organized through rotary where we can go out … on a Saturday, pick an area of a cemetery and clean a bunch of headstones,” Peters said.

Schultz and White have a GoFundMe to raise $1,000 to pay for cleaning supplies, everything from D-2 and brushes to the flags they place at a veteran’s headstone. People are also welcome to join the duo on their restoration adventures.

White’s been using her own money to pay for the supplies, wanting to help her young friend in the ways that she can.

“He has this drive that you don’t see in so many young people,” she said.

Restoration is also an opportunity for remembrance.

For example, Johnny Hendricks, a 12-year-old drummer boy in the Civil War buried at the Oakland Cemetery. Hendricks’ grave lies with other Civil War veterans, headstones that both Schultz and White have worked on.

There’s also Raymond W. Woods, a 37-year-old World War II veteran. He died in 1959, one year after his father, Walter R. Woods, a World War I veteran. They’re also buried in the Oakland Cemetery.

Schultz researches some of the names on the headstones he comes across. He is active on Find a Grave, an online database of cemetery records, and Newspapers.com, an archive of newspaper clippings. He pieces together information on the people who sometimes have left behind nothing more than a name — and older gravestones often have just a first name initial and a last name — and date of death on their headstone.

“I love history, always have, especially ancient history. And anything that’s tied to Johnson County, to me, is even more fascinating,” White said.

While the work White and Schultz are doing may not be for everyone, part of it comes down to perspective.

It’s about how people view cemeteries, Schultz said, adding that some may find them morbid.

“I think it’s a great place to learn about the history of humanity and where you live,” he said. “The people that lived here before you, they were just like us.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Iowa City Press-Citizen.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

Is $810 million worth a $2 Mega Millions ticket? It depends

Is $810 million worth $2? That’s a good question, given it costs $2 to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket that could pay off with an estimated $810 million prize, the nation’s fourth-largest jackpot. The game’s next drawing is Tuesday night. Before plunking down $2 for a ticket, it's good to remember your chance of winning the grand prize is minuscule, at one in 302.5 million. And keep in mind that the $810 million prize is for those who take the annuity option, paid over 30 annual payments. Winners nearly always opt for cash, which for this drawing would pay out an estimated $470.1 million. Also, there are taxes to consider.

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

Suspected gunman's motive in Iowa park killings a mystery

The question at the center of an investigation into the killings of three family members — including a 6-year-old girl —  at an eastern Iowa state park campground is: Why? Investigators believe the shooter was a 23-year-old man from eastern Nebraska who had no criminal history and appeared to target the victims at random. The man’s parents, who had been camping with him, expressed incomprehension that he would carry out such an attack. The shooting happened early Friday morning, when a couple from Cedar Falls, Iowa, and their 6-year-old daughter were found shot to death in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. The couple's 9-year-old son survived the shooting without physical injury.

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

Gov. Reynolds names judge to Iowa Supreme Court

Gov. Kim Reynolds has named David May to the Iowa Supreme Court, making her fifth appointment to the seven-member court. Reynolds chose May from among three finalists for a position that became vacant with the retirement of Justice Brent Appel. May had been a member of the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2019 and had served as a district judge. He received his law degree from Drake University Law School in Des Moines and his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. The appointment of May means that all members of the court now have been named by Republican governors. Besides Reynolds’ five appointments, former Gov. Terry Branstad appointed two of the justices.

Demand up for pet-sitting businesses

ASBURY, Iowa (AP) — Nikki Leibfried tossed a blue rubber ball across the backyard of an Asbury home Thursday afternoon, and 3-year-old Willa d…

Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

Rents spike as big-pocketed investors buy mobile home parks

Investors are buying up mobile home parks across the country, leading to significant rent increases and complaints of neglect from residents. The parks, which for decades were mostly owned and operated like small businesses, have proven an attractive investment for private equity firms and large real estate companies. They offer some of the best returns in the property sector, money that is made by raising rent and saddling tenants with a myriad of fees. The industry argues these investments are making parks more livable, but residents, many on fixed incomes, say they can't afford the rent increases and improvements often don't come.

Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?

Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?

You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years. It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner. The $1.28 billion prize is for players who are paid with the annuity option, which makes 30 annual payments. Nearly all jackpot winners choose the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?

Is this the night you win $830 million Mega Millions prize?

The chances are steadily rising that someone will win the massive $830 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but will it be you? It's unlikely. That’s because while a surge in sales means more possible number combinations are covered for the jackpot, your odds of winning remain the same. They're 1 in 302.5 million. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15. Since then there have been 28 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner. Given the odds of winning it all, it’s a bit surprising that anyone wins a jackpot, but it will happen.

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

A ticket sold in suburban Chicago has won $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. The biggest U.S. jackpot on record was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize, shared by three tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: WWI soldier awarded Purple Heart in Bloomer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News