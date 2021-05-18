 Skip to main content
Iowa City police classify weekend death as homicide
AP

Iowa City police classify weekend death as homicide

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City police on Tuesday identified a man killed last weekend and said investigators are classifying the death as a homicide.

Police identified the man killed as Frederick W. Rumble, 45, of Iowa City.

Officers found Rumble early Sunday morning after responding to a report of shots being fired. Rumble was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators initially called the death suspicious but on Tuesday classified it as a homicide and said Rumble had been shot.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

