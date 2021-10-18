Iowa City police find man with gunshot wound after car crash

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City police said a man who was found unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound after a vehicle crash is in critical condition.

Officers found the 20-year-old man inside a car Sunday evening while investigating a report that the car went off Highway 6 and crashed into a median in Iowa City, police said.

The man was listed in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

