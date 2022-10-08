 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa City program offers free health services for kids

  • Updated
  • 0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Healthy Kids School-Based Clinics provided Kelly Alvarado the health care she needed to succeed as a student in the Iowa City Community School District.

Alvarado, 17, who graduated in May from Iowa City West High School, received free physicals and dental and dermatology care through the clinics. The physicals enabled her to play the sports she loved, including football as a seventh-grader and softball.

“I’m really grateful for the free medical care,” said Alvarado, who is saving money to go to college and has dreams of becoming either a mechanic or criminal profiler.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Healthy Kids School-Based Clinics is celebrating 15 years of providing free services for children from birth through high school graduation who are uninsured, who cannot afford high deductibles or copays or who experience extreme barriers to accessing health care. To mark the anniversary, a goal is to raise $250,000 by March 1, 2023.

People are also reading…

About 5 percent of students — 725 — in the Iowa City Community School District are uninsured, according to the clinics. The number does not include preschoolers and students from other districts who also use the clinics services. Three thousand children in Johnson County have no dental insurance.

“Healthy children learn better,” said Dr. Marguerite Oetting, co-founder and pediatrics medical doctor for the program. “It’s hard to pay attention in class if you’re having an asthma attack, bad eczema or ADHD and can’t get medications. You aren’t allowed to attend school if you don’t have proper immunizations. You can’t play sports if you don’t have a physical.”

To meet the need, the clinics need to offer 1,800 appointments a year — double the number they were able to provide in the 2021-22 school year. In addition to Iowa City students, the clinics serve children from Regina Catholic Education Center in Iowa City, and Clear Creek Amana and Solon and West Branch school districts.

Donations can help by opening more clinic sessions, paying for equipment and supplies to furnish a site, purchasing a refrigerator and freezer to store vaccines, pay for over-the-counter and prescription medications for children, cover psychological testing for learning and attention problems, buying inhalers, lab testing, transportation for families to and from appointments.

The clinic began as a collaboration between the Iowa City Community School District, Mercy Hospital, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and United Way after a community- needs assessment by the school district found some students weren’t thriving in school because of a lack of access to health care.

The district built three “full-fledged” clinics that feel like a traditional doctor’s office, Oetting said. Clinics are currently located inside Iowa City High School, Northwest Junior High School and South East Junior High School. Clinic workers also travel to Iowa City West High once a month.

Provider time is donated by the UI Hospitals and Clinics. A volunteer pediatrician and dermatologist come once a month.

Services include health care, mental health care, management of acute and chronic illness, dental care, vision care and referrals for lab tests X-rays and specialty care. The clinic also helps with the cost of medications, lab tests, glasses and other services.

The clinic tries to alleviate barriers to care whenever possible. For example, taxis are provided for people without transportation. Parents must give consent, but do not need to accompany teens to every appointment, which decreases parents’ time away from work.

There are over 2,500 school-based clinics in the United States, another of which is Metro Care Connection in Cedar Rapids.

The clinics’ annual operating budget is between $170,000 and $180,000. Funds for Healthy Kids School-Based Clinics come from the city of Iowa City, small grants and United Way. The clinics have an endowment of $2 million initiated by Mercy Hospital. The dream is for the endowment to grow to $5 million for the clinics to “live off,” said Anne Vandenberg, chair of the advisory board.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Gazette.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns

Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns

Diverted ambulances, cancer treatment delayed and electronic health records offline are just some of ripple effects of an apparent cyberattack on a major nonprofit health system that disrupted operations throughout the U.S. While CommonSpirit Health confirmed it experienced an ”“IT security issue” earlier this week, the company has remained mum when pressed for more details about the scope of the attack. Despite the lingering questions, the incident underscores the growing concerns surrounding ransomware attacks on health care systems with patient care at stake. Brett Callow, a threat analyst with cybersecurity provider Emsisoft, says the incident could be “the most significant attack on the health care sector to date.”

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban

Lawyers for Iowa’s largest abortion provider argued in court documents that there's no precedent or legal support for bringing back a law banning most abortions. A judge had permanently blocked in 2019, saying it violated the state's constitution. Planned Parenthood lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa were responding Tuesday in state court filings to arguments made by lawyers for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds last month. Reynolds contends that federal and state supreme court decisions have changed the legal landscape and justify reversal of a judge’s decision that declared the law unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable.

3rd Iowa teen takes plea deal in killing near high school

A third teenager charged with murder in a drive-by shooting death of a 15-year-old boy outside a Des Moines high school in March has agreed to plead guilty to lesser crimes. The plea agreement accepted by a state court judge on Monday may allow 18-year-old Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo to avoid prison time. He will plead guilty to charges including being an accessory after the fact and providing a pistol to a person under 21. Prosecutors will recommend a suspended sentence and two years of probation at a sentencing hearing on May 30. Two others have entered plea agreements leaving five other teenagers to face murder charges as adults and two in juvenile court. The March 7 shooting killed 15-year-old Jose Lopez and injured two girls.

Capitol rioter, a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term

Capitol rioter, a ‘one man wrecking ball,' gets 7-year term

An Iowa man who admitted to taking part in the assault of a police officer as part of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after the judge called him one of the most serious offenders on that day. Judge Amy Berman Jackson called Kyle Young a “one man wrecking ball" as she sentenced him to prison. She gave him credit for the 17 months he’s been held since his arrest, meaning he likely will serve nearly six years in prison. Young cried as he apologized to D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and said he wished he could take back his actions of that day.

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Q&A: Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist

Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her. A GoFundMe campaign set up for Pieper Lewis has already raised more than $200,000 just one day after the restitution order was handed down by an Iowa judge. Prosecutors described the sentence as merciful for a teen who had been horribly abused, but it struck some observers as unnecessarily harsh. Lewis pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks, a married father of two.

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News