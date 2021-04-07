Iowa City quarantines students, staff amid variant concerns

Among the positive cases in the last seven days, 25% were among the 18-29 age group and 49% of the positive cases were in people from ages 30-59. Reynolds said 61% of people hospitalized with the virus are now in their 40s, 50s and 60s, a shift from earlier trends in which hospitalized people were older.

In Iowa, 87% of the 65 and older population have had at least one dose of vaccine, she said.

Hospitalizations in Iowa have increased nearly 30% from a month ago to 216. More than 40 virus patients were in intensive care.

Positive cases among those under age 17 were 4% of the total. State data shows more than 41,000 children in Iowa under age 17 have tested positive for the virus in the past year.

Reynolds also announced she would either sign an executive order or work with lawmakers to pass a law to prohibit the practice of requiring proof of vaccination to participate in an event or activity in Iowa. She said she opposes the use of so-called vaccine passports because she believes vaccination is a personal choice and shouldn't be required. The Biden administration has said it has no plans to support such a requirement.

