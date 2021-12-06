Iowa coronavirus cases increasing; 721 people hospitalized

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is continuing to see a high level of coronavirus cases with the number of confirmed infections rising significantly in the past week, according to state Department of Public Health data released Monday.

The agency reported 12,254 confirmed positive cases in the past week, up from 9,706 on Friday and 8,221 on Wednesday.

There were 721 people hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 162 were in intensive care, up from 156 reported Friday.

Iowa's 16% seven-day positivity rate was one of the highest in the nation, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Iowa's rate was behind a nearly 19% positivity rate in Nebraska, Michigan and New Mexico. Indiana and South Dakota had a nearly 17% rate.

Testing in Iowa identified more the 1,300 cases a day on average over the past week.

All Iowa counties have a high rate of spread and the CDC recommends wearing a mask in public indoor settings.

Harrison County, in western Iowa, and Fremont County, in the state's southwest corner, had positivity rates exceeding 30% percent. Both counties have fewer than 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.

The CDC said Iowa has 57.2% of its population fully vaccinated, ranking it 24th in nation. One-third of Iowans age 5 and older remain unvaccinated.

