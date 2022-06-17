 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

The Iowa Supreme Court has made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday cleared the way for lawmakers to severely limit or even ban abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to the procedure under the Iowa Constitution.

The court, now composed almost entirely of Republican appointees, concluded that a less conservative court wrongly decided that abortion is among the fundamental privacy rights guaranteed by the Iowa Constitution and federal law.

Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Then Iowa lawmakers could ban abortion in the state without completing the lengthy process of amending the state constitution.

The Iowa decision stemmed from a lawsuit filed by abortion providers who challenged a 2020 law that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman could get an abortion. A judge who struck down the law cited the state high court's 2018 ruling. The judge also concluded the law violated rules prohibiting passage of bills with more than one subject.

People are also reading…

The state Supreme Court returned the waiting period case to district court.

In its 2018 ruling, decided by a 5-2 vote, the court said that “autonomy and dominion over one’s body go to the very heart of what it means to be free.”

The reversal of a decision after just four years reflects a dramatic change in the court's makeup. Gov. Kim Reynolds has named four justices since 2017, so six of the seven people on the court have been appointed by Republican governors.

Reynolds, an outspoken opponent of abortion rights, and Republicans in the Legislature have repeatedly said they hoped the court would overturn the 2018 ruling. With that in mind, Reynolds and GOP lawmakers gave the governor more control over the panel that chooses which lawyers and judges are nominated for court positions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-Iowa police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of girl

A former eastern Iowa police officer has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year while he was on duty. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that 24-year-old Andrew Patrick Denoyer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual assault. Denoyer faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced July 29. His arrest in September came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer and four days after law enforcement launched an investigation into allegations that Denoyer had had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in May 2021 while he was on duty.

Sheriff's deputy killed in head-on crash in southwest Iowa

Authorities say a Fremont County sheriff's deputy has died in a head-on crash in the southwestern corner of Iowa. The sheriff's office says in a news release that the crash happened early Tuesday afternoon along Highway 275 north of Hamburg, killing 37-year-old Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson. Investigators say Richardson was in his patrol car traveling north when it collided with a southbound farm combine. A report by the Iowa State Patrol says the combine was wider than the width of the southbound lane, with one of its front tires operating over the highway's center line. The patrol says Richardson's car collided with that front tire, then rolled several times.

Iowa justices deny appeals by 2 men serving life for murder

The Iowa Supreme Court says two Des Moines men who were sentenced to life in prison without parole for murders committed when they were teenagers must stay behind bars. James Dorsey and Fernando Sandoval have been trying for decades to have their convictions and sentences overturned. This time lawyers argued that their clients should not have been tried as adults because the crimes were committed when they were 18 and 19 years old. State law states that once someone turns 18 they face the full penalties prescribed by law. Justice Christopher McDonald, who wrote both majority opinions, acknowledges that the 18th birthday might be an arbitrary place to draw a line, but said a line must be drawn somewhere.

Des Moines tries cooperation to reduce farm runoff

A Des Moines utility has filed lawsuits, proposed legislation and even tried public shaming in an effort to clean up drinking water that comes from rivers teeming with agricultural pollutants. None of it has worked, so Des Moines Water Works is trying another approach. The utility is working with grain cooperative Landus to teach farmers the latest techniques for reducing pollution at riverfront plots of corn and soybeans in the sprawling park where the utility filters the city’s drinking water. It’s a surprising turn in a long-running dispute between the state’s dominant industry and a utility that supplies drinking water to 600,000 customers in Iowa’s largest metro area.

Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident's death

Troubled Iowa center for disabled fined for resident's death

State inspectors say a troubled Iowa center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities failed to monitor the fluid intake of a 30-year-old resident who died in February due to dehydration. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has fined the Glenwood Resource Center $10,000 after inspectors found that center staff failed to ensure that the man received about 100 ounces of fluids every day ordered by his doctor after he was hospitalized in November for dehydration. The Glenwood center on Friday referred questions about the man's death to the Iowa Department of Human Services, which did not immediately answer questions on whether any center staff faced discipline, termination or criminal investigation related to the death.

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable penguins released back into the wild in Argentina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News