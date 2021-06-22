Iowa court blocks mandatory waiting period for abortion

An Iowa judge blocked a state law that would have imposed a 24-hour waiting period before women could get abortions, likely setting up a legal battle before the state Supreme Court.

Judge Mitchell Turner ruled Monday that because legislators passed the law last year as an amendment to an unrelated bill, it violated the Iowa Constitution's single-subject rule, which requires amendments and bills to naturally relate to one another. Furthermore, he found that the law also ran afoul of a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that protects abortion rights.

Abortion rights advocates celebrated the ruling, saying it would preserve women's access to the procedure and remove a barrier for those who want to terminate their pregnancies.

“The court righted a legislative overreach related to abortion care,” said Jamie Burch Elliott, executive director for public policy for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa, which was a party to the lawsuit challenging the law.

A spokesman for the Iowa attorney general's office said the state plans to appeal.

The law was championed by abortion opponents, including Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. In a statement on the day she signed it, Reynolds said she was “proud to stand up for the sanctity of every human life.”