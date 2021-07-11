Iowa Cubs batboy a valued part of minor league team

“I really think baseball is the thing that he clicks on,” his mother said.

McFarling became a Chicago Cubs fan when his family briefly moved to Illinois. After they moved back to Iowa and his brother, Chad, became a batboy for the Iowa Cubs, Craig adopted the Triple-A affiliate as his favorite team. Chad’s time as a batboy inspired Craig, who watched his brother chase down bats and become buddies with the players. Craig wanted to do the same thing.

After he graduated from Johnston High School in 2000, McFarling called down to the park and didn’t get a response about getting a job.

So he called again.

Again.

And again.

Finally, Jim Nahas, who worked for the team back then, offered to give McFarling a chance shagging balls during batting practice. Later that summer, he got a job as the team’s ballboy. The next year, McFarling was hired as a batboy.

“I said, ‘Jim, what made you want to hire Craig?’” and he said, ‘His persistence,’” his mother said. “He said, ‘He’s called me all the time.’”

McFarling has worked for the Iowa Cubs ever since and has earned a reputation as a hard worker.