Iowa DCI to investigate police shooting of suspect

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation will probe the police shooting early Wednesday of an alleged armed suspect in Waterloo.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning, after someone called authorities around 12:45 a.m. to report a man armed with a gun near the city’s waterfront along the Cedar River, television station KCRG reported.

Black Hawk County deputies reportedly found the man nearby, and KCRG reports that Waterloo police shot the suspect. The man was taken to Allen Hospital after the shooting.

Authorities have released the wounded man’s name or medical condition, nor have they released any details about what led to the shooting.

