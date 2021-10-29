Iowa deputy fatally shoots man reportedly holding gun

CHELSEA, Iowa (AP) — A man died after being shot by a Tama County Sheriff’s deputy during what police described as a armed confrontation in east-central Iowa.

The shooting happened Thursday night in Chelsea, according to a news released from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The Tama County Sheriff’s Office received calls around 7:30 p.m. of shots being fired in the town of about 230, and deputies along with law enforcement from several other agencies responded.

Arriving officers saw Dewey Dale Wilfong III, 28, walking around in the area holding a handgun, the release said, and a Tama County deputy fired one round that hit Wilfong in the upper torso.

Wilfong was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy has been ordered.

Officials did not release the name of the deputy who shot Wilfong, but said the deputy had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Chelsea is located about 66 miles (106 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines.

