Iowa deputy shot, wounded while responding to 911 call
AP

CHARLOTTE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa sheriff's deputy has been shot and wounded while responding to a 911 call, authorities say.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office said in a media release posted on Facebook that gunfire erupted Friday morning from inside a Charlotte home as deputies approached it. The deputy who was struck was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for non-life threatening injuries. A woman inside the home also was taken to the hospital.

The release said Jesse Doran, 29, was arrested and charged with violation of a no-contact order. The release said additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

