Iowa expects to open vaccinations to all adults on April 5

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa expects to allow any adult to get a coronavirus vaccine starting April 5, the governor said Wednesday.

The state expects to receive enough vaccine to open eligibility to anyone age 18 or older who wants one, Gov. Kim Reynolds said.

“When this occurs, once again there is going to be more demand than supply at first, just as we’ve experienced each time eligibility was expanded. So please be patient. As our weekly allocations continue to increase so will the number of appointments available and soon there will be enough vaccine for everyone,” she said.

Many Iowans have gotten frustrated trying to book an appointment to get vaccinated, in part because the state has no centralized vaccine registration or appointment system. Instead, people must must go online and attempt to find open appointments through providers' websites.

Reynolds rejected an initial plan to contract with Microsoft for a centralized registration system in February and instead opted to set up a phone system for older Iowans who might have trouble reserving one online. That system has made 4,000 appointments and may soon be opened up to others who face technological challenges.