Iowa extended contact tracing contract as cases plummeted

The public health department said in November that MCI was the highest scoring out of 14 bidders and that its political connections played no role in it getting the contract. The company had been pitching its services to the state since the beginning of the pandemic.

The contract extension came as cases were rapidly declining in Iowa. By Jan. 27, new cases had plummeted to about 1,000 per day from a high of 4,700 in mid-November, when the state decided to hire an outside contact tracing vendor for the first time. New daily cases have continued to drop since then, to a seven-day rolling average of 460 on Friday.

The company's contract called for it to supply up to 200 contact tracers and case investigators at a cost of $254,400 per week, but its workload could be reduced at the state's direction. The $1.58 million contract amendment would pay the company at a rate of nearly 100 full-time employees from February through April.

For weeks, Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand didn't respond to multiple AP inquiries about whether MCI's contract had been extended. She apologized Friday, saying she mistakenly thought she had responded, but she offered no immediate rationale for the contract extension.