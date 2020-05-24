Iowa father, 35, recovering after nearly dying of COVID-19

Grcic, 31, said his illness was mild but scary nonetheless. He routinely checked on Alicajic as his neighbor’s condition worsened. It took two visits to a Waterloo emergency room for Alicajic to be tested, and he learned he was positive April 15. It took two more ER visits for him to be admitted April 17. By then, his oxygen levels were dangerously low. His skin started looking yellow and he had trouble breathing.

After days of treatment, doctors at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo said they had nothing more to offer. Alicajic was airlifted to UIHC, widely considered the state's top hospital.

Grcic and Alicajic’s father drove 80 miles to Iowa City, hoping to see him that day, but were turned away due to UIHC’s temporary ban on most visitors.

By the next evening, Elvir was in critical condition on a ventilator. His organs were failing and doctors said he probably wouldn’t last through the night. His family wouldn’t be able to say goodbye.

“I can tell you that was the worst day of my life,” Grcic said. He informed Elvir’s family, and “it just became chaotic from there.”

Elvir’s son wanted to know what was happening to his dad.