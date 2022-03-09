Iowa Gov. Reynolds expected to announce run for second term

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to announce her reelection campaign at a Wednesday night rally in Des Moines.

It has long been assumed the Republican governor would seek a second full term but she will make her plans official at the event at the state fairgrounds. Reynolds' announcement comes about a week after she gave the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Reynolds will likely face Democrat Deidre DeJear in the November general election. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published March 5 shows Reynolds leading DeJear among likely voters, 51% to 43%. The poll interviewed 612 likely voters from Feb. 28 to March 2 and has a statistical margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Reynolds appears to have strong support among Republicans following her efforts to return children to school and limit other restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also supported a law that prohibits transgender females from participating in girls high school sports and women's college athletics, been an outspoken advocate of efforts to outlaw abortion and worked to cut taxes and limit gun laws.

Reynolds' campaign has announced events in Dubuque, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids on Friday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0