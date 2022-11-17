 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after she easily won a second term as governor

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was elected Wednesday to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after easily winning a second term as governor.

Reynolds' election as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising money in 2023 for the Republican governors’ largest fundraising organization. Governor races next year include Kentucky and Louisiana, now held by Democrats, and Mississippi.

Reynolds served as vice-chair of the association in 2022, and her new role will give her a larger national presence. It follows her selection to give the Republican televised response last March to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

People are also reading…

In the past, Republicans such as Mitt Romney, Rick Perry and Chris Christie have used the role heading the governors' association to sow party goodwill and broaden their donor network as they planned presidential campaigns.

Reynolds hasn't indicated interest in running for president.

The vote for Reynolds to chair the RGA came in Florida, a day after former President Donald Trump announced his plans for another run for the White House. Some speakers at the organization's meeting cast doubt on whether Trump's campaign would succeed.

Reynolds has been a strong supporter of Trump and appeared with him at a rally Nov. 3 in Sioux City, Iowa.

There were 36 governor races on the ballot this year. Democrats won back governorships in Maryland, Massachusetts and Arizona, and held on in swing states Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Republican Joe Lombardo beat incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak in battleground Nevada, while Republican governors won easily in Florida, Georgia and Ohio.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold

Appeals court ruling keeps Biden student debt plan on hold

President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student loan debt for millions of borrowers lost another battle in court on Monday when a federal appeals court panel agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program while an appeal plays out. The ruling by the three-judge panel from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis came days after a federal judge in Texas blocked the program, saying it usurped Congress’ power to make laws. The Texas case was appealed and the administration is likely to appeal the 8th Circuit ruling as well.

Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items

Voter ID passes in Nebraska as states settle ballot items

Residents of Nebraska have approved a new photo identification requirement for future elections. The measure was one of several decided Tuesday that could affect the way votes are cast in the next presidential election. Arkansas voters defeated a proposed constitutional amendment that would have raised the threshold to pass future ballot initiatives. A proposal to expand early voting passed in Connecticut and was leading in Michigan. The measures were among 130 state ballot issues. Others touched on contentious policies such as abortion rights, marijuana legalization, gun rights and gambling.

Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds’ staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor’s chief of staff beginning Dec. 1. Frideres previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst and served under President Donald Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the deputy secretary of state. Frideres will replace Sara Craig Gongol, who headed Reynolds’ first campaign for governor then transitioned to become the governor’s chief of staff for the last four years.

Bird flu cases prompt Iowa to limit movement of live birds

An Iowa agriculture official has limited the movement of live birds in the state as a response to a return of bird flu with the fall migration of wild birds. State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand signed an order Thursday cancelling all events where live birds are brought together, including bird sales, auctions, swap meets and exhibitions. The order is effective for at least 30 days and will be in effect until 30 days have passed without a positive confirmation of bird flu in Iowa. The most recent case in Iowa was reported Tuesday in Louisa County in a backyard flock of 20 birds. An egg laying farm was identified Nov. 6 in Wright County, where more than 1 million chickens had to be killed.

Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne

Republican Nunn beats incumbent House Democrat Axne

Republicans took control of every U.S. House seat in Iowa as state Sen. Zach Nunn edged out incumbent Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne. Nunn held a narrow lead late Tuesday, but The Associated Press didn’t call the race until Wednesday because the race was so close. Republicans swept Iowa’s three other House seats on Election Day. During the campaign, Nunn emphasized his lifelong ties to the district that includes Des Moines and its suburbs. The 43-year-old from Bondurant stressed his conservative positions and his military combat experience with the U.S. Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan as he appealed to voters.

Iowa voters add gun rights to state constitution

Iowans have voted to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution, a move that will make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws. By approving the constitutional amendment Tuesday, Iowa joins Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called strict scrutiny when considering gun restrictions. That standard will make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.

Iowa teen who killed rapist being held in jail after escape

Iowa teen who killed rapist being held in jail after escape

An 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who killed her rapist was being held in an Iowa jail and could face a prison term after she walked away from a Des Moines women’s shelter where she was serving probation for a manslaughter conviction. Polk County Sheriff Lt. Ryan Evans says Pieper Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Tuesday. An arrest warrant was issued after she cut off her court-ordered GPS monitor and walked out a women's center Friday in Des Moines. A corrections department spokesman says she was found in Des Moines but details were not immediately released. She will be taken before a judge for a probation revocation hearing. If her probation is revoked she could be sentenced to prison.

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building a $2 billion surplus even as she pushed through tax cuts. Reynolds was appointed governor in 2017 and narrowly won her first full term a year later, but her run for reelection never seemed in doubt. Polling for months had shown that Reynolds was strongly favored over DeJear, a Des Moines small business owner. DeJear was seeking to be the nation’s first Black woman elected as governor.

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. The business will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar 2022, a controversial World Cup: Restrictions on LGBTQ+ community

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News