Iowa governor cancels public events due to illness

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds canceled official activities on Thursday and Friday due to an illness, but her spokesman said she tested negative for COVID-19.

Reynolds was absent from the Condition of the Guard address Thursday morning in the Iowa House by Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ben Corell,

Alex Murphy, the governor's spokesman, said in a statement that Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg would attend the speech as well as a later event and sign a proclamation at the Iowa Capitol. Murphy noted all other events were canceled for Thursday and Friday.

“Governor Reynolds is not feeling well, but has tested negative for Covid-19,” the statement said.

Reynolds received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021 and she posted on social media that she received a shot of the same vaccine for a booster dose on Dec. 3.

Murphy did not immediately respond to a message about the severity of the governor's illness or whether she planned to further test for the coronavirus in the next few days.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.