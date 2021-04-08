Iowa governor declines to help house migrant children

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday said she has rejected a federal request to accept migrant children into the state, saying the need to find homes for them "is the president's problem."

Reynolds told WHO radio that her priority is the health and safety of Iowans and that the state doesn’t have facilities to house migrant children for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“This is not our problem," Reynolds said on the “Need to Know with Jeff Angelo” program. “This is the president's problem. He's the one that has opened the border and he needs to be responsible for this and he needs to stop it.”

Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia notified the Biden administration on March 31 that the state would not take unaccompanied minors.

“This is due to limited resources and administrative concerns. We have an obligation to take care of our children first and absent the resources or a clear and comprehensive plan for federal support, we were unable to accommodate the request,” the agency said in a statement. “We acknowledge this is an incredibly saddening and difficult situation.”