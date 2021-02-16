 Skip to main content
Iowa governor issues proclamation to ease fuel hauling rules
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's governor has signed a proclamation to ease transport rules for those hauling motor and heating fuels as a deep freeze across the Midwest sends demand for — and the cost of — those fuels soaring.

On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the proclamation, which temporarily suspends Iowa regulations that limit the hours allowed to haul propane, diesel, natural gas and other fuels used for residential, commercial and agricultural heating.

The proclamation also temporarily suspends some provisions limiting the movement of oversize and overweight loads of fuel. Reynolds' office said the high demand for the fuels has created challenges to accessing them.

The proclamation is in effect through March 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

