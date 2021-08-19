Iowa governor lashes back at Biden threat of action on masks

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lashed out at President Joe Biden Thursday after he ordered his education secretary to explore possible legal action against states including Iowa that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19.

Reynolds in May signed a law that Republican legislators sent her that bans local school boards from implementing mask mandates. Several other Republican governors, including those in Arizona, Florida, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah, have similar policies that Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said could amount to discrimination if they lead to unsafe conditions that prevent students from attending school.

Cardona sent a letter to Reynolds on Wednesday that informed her that her actions “may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators.”

Reynolds, who was a Donald Trump supporter, reacted angrily toward Biden when asked about the letter by reporters on Thursday.