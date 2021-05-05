Iowa governor resolves to ban transgender girls from sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she would sign a bill banning transgender students from participating in girls' sports.

When asked about the issue at a news conference, Reynolds repeatedly called it a fairness issue.

“We want to make sure that they can compete and have the same opportunities. Is there girls' sports or is there not girls' sports? I have said that I believe this is a fairness issue and this is one of the ways we can address that and if the bill gets to my desk I will sign it,” she said.

A bill with similar intent died earlier this legislative session, but Reynolds said she worked with Republican leaders in the House and Senate to resurrect the measure in the final days of the legislative session. Although Reynolds has promised to sign a bill, lawmakers haven't made any specific language public.

Opponents of such measures argue it can be devastating for children who are recognized by their school as a girl during classes but not when they want to participate in sports.