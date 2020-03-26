Iowa governor says no need for shelter-in-place order; Allamakee County reports 7th case

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday there’s no need to impose stringent shelter-in-place restrictions as long as Iowans continue to abide by voluntary measures intended to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic that has claimed one Iowan’s life and hospitalized at least 23 others.

Speaking at an afternoon news conference at the state’s emergency operations center, the governor said current measures — to have Iowans work and stay in their homes as much as possible; to seek medical help if necessary but treat minor illnesses themselves; and to practice social distancing — have succeeded at a time when other states are enlisting tougher controls.

“A lot of the things that we’ve already implemented are included in the shelter-in-place orders that states are putting in place,” the governor said. “So I would say what else are we doing by doing that except for potentially disrupting the supply chain, putting additional pressure on the essential workforce and making sure that we are considering how we bring that back up, and actually what’s the benefit from taking that additional step?”