DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa governor signs bill banning gender identity instruction in schools, echoing measures in other Republican-led states.
AP
Iowa governor signs bill banning gender identity instruction in schools, echoing measures in other Republican-led states
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Legislation to restrict gender-affirming care is often pre-written and shopped out by a handful of interest groups. So-called model legislatio…
A former naval police officer at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for threaten…
An Iowa state panel has ruled that footage from the body cameras worn by Des Moines police officers when they shot and killed a 16-year-old bo…
Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina made it official Friday: He's running for president. The Senate's only Black Republican has filed paperwork w…
Harrowing video of a driver fleeing from Iowa police with an officer on his hood and roof has emerged as the motorist was sentenced this month…