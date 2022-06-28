 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she'll seek to end most abortions in the state by turning to the courts

Abortion Iowa

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters after signing a Biofuels Bill on May 17, 2022, in Prairie City, Iowa. Reynolds said Tuesday, June 28, 2022, she will take two legal actions swiftly in an attempt to end most abortions in the state.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she will move to end most abortions in the state by turning to the courts and asking them to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and to reverse a decision that halted a ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

That law bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, as early as six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant.

A state court judge found the 2018 law unconstitutional under previous Iowa Supreme Court rulings. However, the high court on June 17 reversed previous precedent, which would allow the law to be considered under a lower legal threshold. The court also suggested it might relax the legal standard even further.

Reynolds said she would pursue that change in the legal standard as well as seeking a reversal of the 2019 decision on the six-week ban.

People are also reading…

A week after the Iowa court decision overturning its previous precedent that assured abortion was a fundamental right under the state constitution, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed the right to an abortion under the U.S. Constitution.

Previously the U.S. Supreme Court guidance was that restrictions could not place an undue burden on women seeking abortions, but the recent decision rejected that. The ruling said a rational basis is the best test for abortion. Laws must be sustained if there is a rational basis on which a legislature could have thought it would serve a legitimate state interest.

Iowa’s ban on abortions after 20 weeks remains in effect while Reynolds pursues more restrictions.

“Now is the time for us to stand up and continue the fight to protect the unborn,” Reynolds said. “The Supreme Court’s historic decision reaffirms that states have the right to protect the innocent and defenseless unborn — and now it’s time for our state to do just that. As governor, I will do whatever it takes to defend the most important freedom there is: the right to life.”

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, said he won't represent the state in the abortion requests for ethical reasons. He said he supported Roe v. Wade and the rationale that underlies it and that he supports the undue burden standard previously established by the federal courts but overturned in the recent U.S. court’s decision.

He said he can't "zealously assert the state’s position because of my core belief that the statute, if upheld, would undermine rights and protections for women.”

Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren have agreed to represent the state at no cost to Iowa taxpayers, Reynolds said.

The announcement suggests Reynolds and legislative leaders have decided go to court is a faster way to enact abortion limits than calling a special session to enact a new law.

“Iowa House Republicans’ goal is to protect the lives of the unborn. That’s why I support the governor’s decision on these legal actions as the best path forward to protect innocent life,” House Speaker Pat Grassley said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

