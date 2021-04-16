Iowa identifies Brazil coronavirus variant case

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — At least two coronavirus variants are present in Iowa with one first identified in Europe now believed to be the most prevalent strain in the state, and public officials say they have confirmed a case of the more recent Brazil strain in eastern Iowa.

The European variant is believed to be about 50% more infectious that the original virus strain but health officials said they are not seeing more severe illnesses from it. They believe the current vaccines are effective in preventing serious illness.

The Brazil variant is still under study.

“We are still learning about the characteristics of this strain including any potential impact on vaccine effectiveness," said Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman Sarah Ekstrand in a statement released Thursday.

The case was found in Johnson County through genetic sequencing done by a state laboratory, which has been doing surveillance for new strains of COVID-19.

Public health officials are investigating the person to determine how they may have been exposed.