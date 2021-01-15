Iowa judge tosses felonies against Black Lives Matter leader

Muhammad's attorney, Aaron Marr Page, said Friday that he was grateful that the felony counts were dismissed, saying young people protesting for civil rights should not face such harsh charges. But he said he was struck by the continued legal pursuit of his client.

“I am taken aback by the ambition of this case and what the government now has to prove if they want to follow through on their commitment to jailing Matt Bruce for protesting,” he said, noting that he wasn't aware of Muhammad's name change. “I look forward to learning more about the government’s evidence.”

Judge Miller has faced criticism on social media for approving a deferred judgment last month for a white man who drove through a crowd at a different August protest against racial injustice. The Johnson County Attorney's Office recommended that deal that resulted in no prison time and three years of probation for 45-year-old Michael Stepanek, who told police he drove through the crowd because he thought the protesters needed “an attitude adjustment.”