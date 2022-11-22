 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Iowa jury gives $27 million verdict in misdiagnosed flu case

A jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a central Iowa medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured

  • 0

DES MOINES — An Iowa jury has returned a $27 million verdict against a Des Moines medical clinic after a man with bacterial meningitis was misdiagnosed with the flu, suffered strokes and said he has been permanently injured.

The Polk County jury returned the verdict Monday in the lawsuit filed in 2017 against UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine in Des Moines.

Joseph Dudley and his wife Sarah Dudley filed the lawsuit after Joseph became ill in February 2017 and went to the clinic in southeast Des Moines. They reported he had dizziness, delusions, a headache, high fever and a cough.

A physician’s assistant in charge of the clinic at the time diagnosed him with the flu although tests returned negative, said Dudley’s lawyer Nick Rowley. Dudley was given Tamiflu and a pain reliever and sent home.

Two days later he went to the emergency room at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center, where a doctor diagnosed the bacterial meningitis resulting from a heart valve infection. Dudley was put into a medically induced coma and was in intensive care for eight days during which he had a series of strokes causing the loss of hearing in his right ear, vertigo and dizziness, numb feet and legs, and much slower thinking and reaction time, Rowley said.

People are also reading…

“Mr. Dudley will suffer from a lifetime of permanent brain damage because they failed to perform a simple blood test, a complete blood count,” said Rowley, founder of Trial Lawyers for Justice.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health has 400 clinics, 20 regional hospitals and 19 community network hospitals in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

UnityPoint Health spokesman Mark Tauscheck said the company believes it met well-established standards of care.

“We respect the jury process but strongly disagree with this verdict and are exploring all options including an appeal,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

No more mad cow worries, banned blood donors can give again

Blood centers in the U.S. are scrambling to track down hundreds of thousands of former donors turned away because of worries about mad cow disease in Europe more than two decades ago. The Food and Drug Administration lifted longtime rules that had barred blood donations from people, including current and former military members, who spent time in the U.K. and other countries during periods from 1980 to 2001.  The FDA determined there was little risk from blood donations of acquiring the rare and fatal brain infection tied to eating contaminated beef.

Iowa house fire that killed 4 children blamed on power strip

Iowa house fire that killed 4 children blamed on power strip

Fire officials say a house fire that killed four children in northern Iowa was caused by an electrical power strip. The blaze was reported early Wednesday in Mason City. When firefighters arrived they found flames engulfing the first and second stories of the home, built in the 1880s. Fire officials said Thursday the blaze began at a power strip on the main floor of the three-story home. Officials did not specify how the strip caused the fire, however. The four children killed were identified as 12-year-old John Michael Mcluer, 10-year-old Odin Thor Mcluer; 6-year-old Drako Mcluer; and 3-year-old Phenix Mcluer.

Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group

Iowa Gov. Reynolds named to lead Republican governors group

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has been elected to lead the Republican Governors Association as she increases her national political profile days after she easily won a second term as governor. Reynolds’ election Wednesday as chairwoman of the group will put her in charge of raising money in 2023 for the Republican governors’ largest fundraising organization. Governor races next year include Kentucky and Louisiana, now held by Democrats, and Mississippi. Reynolds served as vice-chair of the association in 2022, and her new role will give her a larger national presence.

Hearing for Iowa teen who killed rapist moved to January

Hearing for Iowa teen who killed rapist moved to January

A judge has set a hearing for January to consider whether to order prison for an 18-year-old sex-trafficking victim who killed her rapist in Iowa and pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury. Pieper Lewis was sentenced on Sept. 13 to probation for five years to be served at a Des Moines women's shelter, but less than two months later she walked away. She was arrested five days later and taken to jail. Judge David Porter had set a hearing for Friday to consider whether to revoke the probation, but after meeting briefly with lawyers, he scheduled a new hearing for Jan. 18. It wasn’t immediately clear why the hearing was postponed.

Iowa teen who killed rapist being held in jail after escape

Iowa teen who killed rapist being held in jail after escape

An 18-year-old sex trafficking victim who killed her rapist was being held in an Iowa jail and could face a prison term after she walked away from a Des Moines women’s shelter where she was serving probation for a manslaughter conviction. Polk County Sheriff Lt. Ryan Evans says Pieper Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail in Des Moines on Tuesday. An arrest warrant was issued after she cut off her court-ordered GPS monitor and walked out a women's center Friday in Des Moines. A corrections department spokesman says she was found in Des Moines but details were not immediately released. She will be taken before a judge for a probation revocation hearing. If her probation is revoked she could be sentenced to prison.

Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing

Lawsuit accuses largest US meat producers of wage fixing

A class-action federal lawsuit is accusing 11 of the United States’ largest beef and pork producers of conspiring to depress wages and benefits for its workers. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Denver last week. It alleges that the producers have worked together since at least 2014 to keep workers’ compensation lower than the market would allow in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act. It seeks to represent hundreds of thousands of other people who have worked in jobs from slaughtering to production at the companies’ collective 140 plants. The lawsuit says they produce about 80% of the red meat sold to U.S. consumers.

County supervisor names left off ballot in eastern Iowa race

Voters in small precinct in eastern Iowa missed the chance to vote for a contested county supervisor seat when county election officials inadvertently left the race off their ballots. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said the error in Tuesday's election was made when ballots were sent to printers more than a month ago. He called it a failure of his office and took responsibility for it. Miller says the candidates Democrat Kirsten Running-Marquardt and Republican Mark Banowetz may contest the election, sending it to a panel of people who will decide whether a new election is ordered. Linn County has three supervisor districts and the ballot error was in an area with 2,200 registered voters.

Former Trump adviser to lead Iowa Gov. Reynolds' staff

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has chosen a former Trump administration State Department official to serve as her chief of staff. Taryn Frideres, an Iowa native who has worked on Reynolds’ staff as chief operating officer for the past two years, will become the governor’s chief of staff beginning Dec. 1. Frideres previously worked for Sen. Joni Ernst and served under President Donald Trump as deputy to the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and as senior advisor to the deputy secretary of state. Frideres will replace Sara Craig Gongol, who headed Reynolds’ first campaign for governor then transitioned to become the governor’s chief of staff for the last four years.

Iowa voters add gun rights to state constitution

Iowans have voted to add a right to keep and bear arms into the state constitution, a move that will make it more difficult to pass gun restrictions and easier to strike down existing gun laws. By approving the constitutional amendment Tuesday, Iowa joins Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called strict scrutiny when considering gun restrictions. That standard will make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iran enriches more uranium in response to UN watchdog order

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News