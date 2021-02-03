Iowa lawmaker wears jeans to note GOP's lack of mask mandate

When Wessel-Kroeschell tried to speak during debate Tuesday, Grassley refused to recognize her, saying she had violated House rules. She was allowed to vote.

Wessel-Kroeschell said she'd succeeded in making her point that there is an enforcement mechanism for a mask requirement if leadership chose to use it.

She said at least six Republican House lawmakers are not wearing masks and many others have them underneath their nose. She must attend committee meetings with some of them since Grassley has required members to attend committees in person if they want to speak. She said microphones used in the meetings are shared, a practice she called very dangerous.

"Things are really tense. I'm very concerned and actually I've decided I'm going to go home this afternoon and work from home," she said. “I will come back next week but I am going to be more and more cautious. I am double masking."

A fifth person working at the Iowa Capitol tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.