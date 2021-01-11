Iowa lawmakers open session with limited virus rules

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers began their legislative session on Monday with no mask requirements, and many members opted not to wear face coverings even as rates of coronavirus infections rise in the Des Moines area and much of the state.

Republicans, who hold majorities in both the House and Senate, chose not to mandate masks or even require that members disclose if they have been infected by the virus. During opening ceremonies, most Republicans didn't wear masks while all Democrats were protected by a mask or face shield.

“There’s nothing we can do stop a member from coming on the floor of the House to take a vote even if did they have a positive case or they chose they were not going to wear a mask,” said House Speaker Pat Grassley.

Grassley and Senate Majority leader Jack Whitver said they've taken measures to allow for social distancing and have suggested to their members that masks be worn when they can't remain apart.

Whitver said subcommittee meetings, which often resulted in small meeting rooms packed with lobbyists, citizens, reporters and lawmakers, will be held on Zoom, and full committees will meet in the Senate chamber.