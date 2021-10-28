Iowa Legislature meets to consider second redistricting map

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Legislature will convene Thursday for its second special session in a month to consider another plan for redrawing boundaries for the state’s legislative and congressional districts.

The second gathering was required after Republicans in the Iowa Senate rejected on a party-line vote the first plan drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency in a one-day session on Oct. 5. Republicans said some legislative districts were irregularly shaped and that population deviations should be improved in a second map.

The LSA drafts maps following detailed guidelines to ensure population balance among Iowa’s congressional districts and to prevent political influence. The Legislature can only accept or reject the first and second set of maps, but in the third round legislators can make changes.

With big majorities in both chambers, Republicans would control that process.

The Iowa Supreme Court has given lawmakers a deadline of Dec. 1 to approve the new maps.

In the second plan, Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks would be pushed into the same congressional district. It also would keep the Democratic counties of Johnson and Linn in separate districts, unlike the previous plan rejected by Republicans.

In legislative maps, 20 senators would be paired in the same district, compared with 24 in the first plan. In the House, 38 incumbents were drawn into the same districts, the same as in the first plan.

