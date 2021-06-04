Iowa man accused of using homemade chloroform in abduction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities on Friday arrested an Iowa man accused of hiding in the backseat a Nebraska woman’s car and using zip ties, duct tape and homemade chloroform to abduct the woman and imprison her in a storage shed at his home.

Police arrested Zack Smith, 20, of Bronson, early Friday on charges of third-degree kidnapping, false imprisonment and two counts of assault, the Sioux City Journal reported. His bond was set at $250,000.

Sioux City police said the woman was reported missing Thursday morning after her car was found abandoned with her purse and cellphone inside. Police focused on Smith, who was an ex-boyfriend of the woman.

Under questioning, Smith admitted that he had hid in the back of the woman's vehicle for more than three hours until she was alone and used a BB replica of a handgun to force the woman into his vehicle, where he blindfolded and bound her and held a towel he had soaked with homemade chloroform over her face, police said.