Iowa man again convicted of murder in girlfriend's death

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man has again been convicted of second-degree murder in the 2017 knife death of his girlfriend.

A Clinton County jury on Tuesday found Fontae Buelow, 29, guilty in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Link, of Peosta, the Telegraph Herald reported. Buelow has long maintained that Link stabbed herself at his home on on March 31, 2017. Prosecutors have said Buelow stabbed her three times in the chest.

Buelow was previously convicted by a jury in 2018 of second-degree murder in the case and was sentenced to 50 years in prison, but state appellate courts ordered a new trial, saying the trial judge wrongly excluded information about Link’s prior suicide attempt and mental health records that may have supported Buelow’s contention that Link stabbed herself.

Buelow's new trial was held in Clinton County to avoid pretrial publicity. On Tuesday, Buelow was ordered transferred back to Dubuque County Jail to await his sentencing hearing, which was not immediately set.

