Iowa man arrested after infant son's death ruled a homicide

Police arrested a 22-year-old Marion man after authorities ruled the death of his infant son was a homicide

MARION, Iowa (AP) — A Marion man has been arrested and faces a possible murder charge after authorities ruled his infant son's death was a homicide.

Samuel Goodwin, 22, was arrested Monday on possible charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death, The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported. He is expected to be formally charged Tuesday.

Emergency personnel and police were called to a Marion home on April 4 with a report that an infant was not responsive and not breathing. Attempts to save the baby were unsuccessful, police said.

An autopsy ruled the death a homicide, caused by multiple head injuries.

Goodwin said he was caring for his son alone when he became “flustered and irritated” because the baby would not stop crying or take a bottle, according to police.

Goodwin remains in the Linn County Jail without bail.

