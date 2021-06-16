Iowa man charged with killing family blamed masked intruder

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted by this tragic situation,” said university spokeswoman Anne Bassett, who said counseling and other services were available for students and employees.

Alex Jackson graduated from Kennedy High in 2019, a year before his sister graduated, according to a spokeswoman for the Cedar Rapids school district. He played the flute and his sister played the oboe in the school's symphony band in 2019.

Sabrina Jackson introduced then-presidential candidate Andrew Yang when he visited Cedar Rapids to discuss global warming in December 2019, according to news reports.

Alex Jackson became an Eagle Scout in 2017 after working with the Save Cedar Rapids Heritage organization on a project to fix up a historic home. He spent hours painting the walls and ceiling of the home, originally built in the late 1800s, so that low-income families could move in, according to Boy Scouts of America Troop 766.

Alex Jackson had no prior criminal record in Iowa, not an even a speeding ticket, according to a search of the state’s online court database. His parents and sister also had no record of legal troubles in Iowa. Before moving to Cedar Rapids in 2011, the family had previously lived in Oregon.