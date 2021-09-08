 Skip to main content
Iowa man convicted of murder after intentional car crash
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City man who told authorities he intentionally drove the wrong way on Interstate 80 and crashed into a car has been convicted of second-degree murder.

Stephen Lucore, 34, was convicted Tuesday by a judge in the June 2019 crash that killed a man from Texas.

He was also convicted of homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, willful injury causing causing serious injury and three counts of willful injury causing bodily injury.

Prosecutors said Lucore told authorities he was driving east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 without lights and intentionally drove into another vehicle because he wanted to kill himself, The Iowa City Press-Citizen reported.

Robert Sawyer, 64, of Nocona, Texas, died in the crash. He was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his son, David Sawyer, of Frisco, Texas.

