Iowa man, eating Wheaties since 1943, is now on the box

An Iowa man has been eating his Wheaties for breakfast every morning since he served in World War II

MARION, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been eating his Wheaties for breakfast every morning since he served in World War II. Now, his photo is on the box.

KCRG-TV reports that Clarence Frett of Marion began his morning ritual in 1943 while serving in the Coast Guard. He says is breakfast is simple: A little Wheaties, a little sugar, and some milk.

“That’s my breakfast I don’t eat much more than that,” Frett said.

Wheaties is now 100 years old, and Frett isn't far behind — he turns 100 in January. His daughter sent an email to General Mills to see if she could get her dad's face on a Wheaties box — just like Michael Jordan and many other famous athletes who have graced the box.

The company agreed and put the longtime barber on the box.

